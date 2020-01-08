Village blotter includes a bank robbery and street assault

Bank robbery on Sixth Avenue

There was a bank robbery in the Village on Monday, Jan. 6, around 4:50 p.m., police said. At the Chase bank at 340 Sixth Ave., a man allegedly passed a note to a teller demanding money. The 21-year-old male employee complied, officials said, and the man fled with $1,100. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Mulberry Street apartment break-in rings in new year

There was an apartment burglary during the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 1, near Mulberry and Canal Streets, according to police. At 2:08 a.m., police say that a man gained access to an apartment through a window. Once inside, he allegedly took electronics worth about $2,100, then fled south on Mulberry Street.

Attacked at night while walking in the Village

A woman was assaulted while walking in Greenwich Village on the night of Wednesday, Dec. 11, police said. Around 10 p.m., in front of 13 Gay St., a 25-year-old woman was walking when police said she was approached by an unknown woman, who allegedly began hitting the victim about the head with a can, causing minor lacerations and bleeding. The attacker then fled on foot. EMS took the victim to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, where she was treated and released. No property was taken from the victim during the incident.

Mugging in Delancey St. subway

A man was assaulted and robbed by a group of people in the Delancey Street subway station on Monday, Dec. 23, police said. At 11:08 p.m., a 23-year-old male victim was approached by four people, officials said, who pushed him off a train onto the platform, then allegedly assaulted him and took his wallet before leaving the station. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Police said the group wanted for the robbery included two men and two women, all ages 20-25.