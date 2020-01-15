Subway attack and pizza place theft in Chelsea Blotter

Attacker arrested after subway station assault: Cops

A man was arrested after an assault inside the subway station at Eighth Avenue and West 14th Street, police said. On Friday, Jan. 10, around 12:40 a.m., a 24-year-old male victim told police that he was punched several times in the face by another man while walking on the platform. The punches caused bleeding and a laceration to the left side of the victim’s face, according to police. The victim approached a police officer in the station, and a canvass was conducted where the victim was able to identify the alleged attacker. Police said that Gregory Edwards Jr., 40, was arrested for misdemeanor assault. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Pizza Place theft on Fifth Avenue

There was a burglary at a pizza place at 146 Fifth Ave. during the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 20, police said. Around 3:30 a.m., a man entered the establishment and then allegedly forcibly opened a safe and the register, taking about $3,660 before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Delivery person assaults store employee

A delivery person assaulted an employee at Popeyes at 252 Eighth Ave., according to police. On Dec. 29, around 2:15 p.m., a 22-year-old male employee got into an argument with an Uber Eats delivery person, officials said. The dispute escalated and the delivery person allegedly put the employee in a choke hold and punched him on the side of the head. He then fled in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention.

Mugging on West 38th Street

A man was robbed at 538 West 38 St., on Thursday, Dec. 26, police said. Around 6:40 a.m., a 36-year-old male victim was allegedly punched and kicked by an unknown man, according to officials. The attacker allegedly took $400 from the victim’s pocket and fled uptown on 10th Avenue. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.