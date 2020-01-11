Photos: Vigil at Union Square for Puerto Rico after series of earthquakes
Song is a form of healing during the vigil at Union Square. (Photos by Tequila Minsky)
A vigil for Puerto Rico was held on Tuesday evening at Union Square, after a series of earthquakes struck the U.S. territory in recent days. The series included a 6.4-magnitude earthquake early Tuesday, and one death was reported along with multiple injuries, collapsed homes and widespread power outages.
In solidarity, vigil attendees walk in a circle.
A moment of prayer at the Union Square vigil for Puerto Rico and those affected by the earthquake.
City Council Member Carlina Rivera, who is Puerto Rican and has family on the island, speaks at the vigil.
