Photos: Sunday’s march against anti-Semitism

Here are images from Sunday’s march against anti-Semitism, as a wave of hate crimes have struck recently in the city and beyond. Nearly 20,000 people marched from Foley Square across the Brooklyn Bridge in an act of solidarity. The march was dubbed “No Hate. No Fear.” It was organized by Jewish organizations including the United Jewish Appeal Federation, the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee and other community organizations.