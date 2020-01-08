Photos: Sunday’s march against anti-Semitism
This FiDi resident stood at the foot of the bridge with her sign. (Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Here are images from Sunday’s march against anti-Semitism, as a wave of hate crimes have struck recently in the city and beyond. Nearly 20,000 people marched from Foley Square across the Brooklyn Bridge in an act of solidarity. The march was dubbed “No Hate. No Fear.” It was organized by Jewish organizations including the United Jewish Appeal Federation, the Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee and other community organizations.
All sorts of messages were part of this march. (Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Officials at the march included Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, Governor Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray, and Congressmember Jerry Nadler. (Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Parents and children part of the thousands marching. (Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Thousands packed streets outside of the Municipal Building before getting on the Brooklyn Bridge. (Photo by Tequila Minsky)
