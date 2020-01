Manhattan Snaps: Pete Seeger for preservation in 1988

From the Jan. 14, 1988 issue of The Villager, legendary folk singer Pete Seeger sang, joked and told stories at a Sunday afternoon event at The Church of St. Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson St. The article, by Richard Thompson, noted that Seeger and fans were supporting “Save the Village,” a group dedicated to preserving the neighborhood and protecting its Hudson River waterfront area from development.