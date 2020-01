Manhattan Snaps: Hillary Clinton at Pride March in 2000

The June 28, 2000 issue of The Villager included photos of the 31st New York City Lesbian and Gay Pride March, which drew half a million participants and spectators. First Lady Hillary Clinton marched in the parade, while her GOP rival in the senate race, Congressmember Rick Lazio, chose to campaign Upstate. In this photo, Clinton marches with Congressmember Jerrold Nadler and Councilmember Christine Quinn.