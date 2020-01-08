Chelsea Blotter includes a gang assault and night club burglary

Night club theft on 10th Avenue

There was a burglary inside the Marquee New York night club at 289 10th Ave., police said. On Saturday, Dec. 14, around 12 p.m., a man gained entry into the location through the unlocked front door, police said. Once inside, he allegedly took a staff member’s cell phone and then fled in an unknown direction.

Late-night gang assault on Sixth Avenue: cops

Police said they are looking for six people in connection to a gang assault on Jan. 1 near West 25th Street and Sixth Avenue, officials said. Around 4:15 a.m., a 25-year-old man was walking in the area, when police say he was approached by six men. The group allegedly chased after the victim, pushed him into a doorway at 101 West 25 St., and punched and kicked the victim multiple times in the head. The attackers fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center.

Irate man breaks door at homeless shelter

A man is wanted for criminal mischief after causing property damage at the Covenant House New York, a homeless shelter at 550 10th Ave., police said. On Saturday, Dec. 14, around 12:20 p.m., a was reportedly frustrated with not being allowed to visit a woman who lives at the facility. On the way out, the man allegedly kicked the door open forcefully, causing the hinge to snap and break. The man fled east on West 40 Street, officials said.

Threats from neighbor in apartment building

A harassment report was filed against a person for banging on a neighbor’s door and making threats, according to police. On Sunday, Dec. 1, around 1:15 a.m., a 60-year-old male victim said he was hanging out in his apartment at 420 W. 19 St., when the person, who lives in the same building, started banging on his door several times, used profanity toward the victim, and said, “If I catch you outside, I’m going to kill you.” The victim said this was not the first time the aggressor had done this, and when police arrived at the scene, the person wasn’t there.