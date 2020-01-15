Assault at Union Square and E-bike thefts in Village Blotter

Bike rider assaults pedestrian at Union Square

An e-bike rider attacked a pedestrian near Union Square last month, officials said. On Saturday, Dec. 7, around 4:30 p.m., a 29-year-old male victim was walking in a crosswalk at East 14th Street and Fourth Avenue. Another man, riding an e-bike, stopped in front of the pedestrian and allegedly said, “Why did you cut me off?” The bike rider then allegedly spat in the victim’s face, police said, before following the victim and striking him on the arm with a U-Lock, breaking the victim’s wrist and hand. The attacker then fled on foot, leaving the e-bike behind. The victim was taken by EMS to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Deli robbery on Avenue B

There was a robbery at an East Village deli on Wednesday, Jan. 8, police said. Around 11:20 p.m., at 106 Ave. B, two men entered the location, with one allegedly displaying a knife and demanding cash from the 45-year-old employee behind the register. One of the robbers then took $200 in cash from the register, officials said, and they both fled uptown on Avenue B. There were no injuries reported.

Coffee Shop theft on Mercer Street

There was a morning burglary at Think Coffee at 248 Mercer St., on Saturday, Dec. 14, police said. Around 7:15 a.m., a man gained entry to the shop through an unlocked door, according to officials. Once inside, he allegedly entered an employees’ section and took $640 worth of transit checks, before fleeing.

Electric bikes stolen in separate incidents

Two men are wanted by police in connection with a couple of e-bike thefts that occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 17, officials said. The first incident was around 2:10 p.m., when a 31-year-old male victim left an electric bike unattended in front of 16A West 8th St. Two unidentified men allegedly removed the bike and then fled west on West 8th Street. The bike was valued around $1,850. The second incident was around 9 p.m., when a 33-year-old male victim was riding an electric bike in front of 79 Greenwich Ave., when he was allegedly approached by the two males. One of them proceeded to hold the victim, officials said, while the other took the victim’s bike. They both fled east on West 11th Street. The value of the bike was about $1,750. No injuries were reported from either incident.