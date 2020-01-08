Archer & Goat in Harlem offers diverse array of cuisines

BY GABE HERMAN | Archer & Goat, a restaurant in Harlem that opened in 2019, is family-owned and family-run and offers dishes of Latin, South Asian and American cuisines.

The restaurant is located at the garden level of a townhouse at 187 Lenox Ave., at West 119th Street, in the Mount Morris Park Historic District. It’s run by a family of first-generation Ecuadorian, Puerto Rican, Bangladeshi Americans.

Much of the dinner menu is gluten-free. Menu highlights include many vegetable dishes, including Crispy Brussels Sprouts, Roasted Baby Carrots, Grilled Cauliflower and Seared Zucchini. There is also Lamb Arepas, Chicken Vindaloo Arepas and Carne Asada. Dinner dishes range in price from about $10-25.

Other menu items include a snacks sections that has house pickles, spicy chick peas and plantain chips. Desserts include Tres Leches Panna Cotta and House Donuts.

Archer & Goat has positive reviews on Yelp, averaging four-and-a-half out of five stars. While some wrote that the food was good but not great, others enjoyed the food a lot and found the ambience cozy and charming. “The food was really good and very healthy,” one reviewer wrote. “Most of their options on the menu are vegetarian, dairy free, and gluten free which is really a plus because it is not labelled as a GF or DF cuisine. We will keep going.”

The restaurant and bar are open every day except Monday, including open for evenings during the week and also late mornings and afternoons on the weekend. There are also Trivia Tuesdays every Tuesday evening. More information on Archer & Goat can be found at archerandgoat.com.