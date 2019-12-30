West Village Chorale carolers take to the streets and Washington Square Park

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Members of the West Village Chorale enjoyed the mild December weather as they left Judson Memorial Church and meandered through the neighborhood singing Christmas favorites. The Chorale is a 70-voice avocational ensemble from varied backgrounds who love to make beautiful music and perform several concerts a year.

With many wearing Christmas attire and configured in groups of 15-20, they filled the Village streets with song in this annual caroling walk tradition.

The first group attempted collaboration with the 5-piece horn buskers at the south end of the fountain before they moved on to the arch and came upon Colin’s baby grand parked under the tree, providing a performing stage for other carolers.

Chorale carolers moved westerly and by late Sunday afternoon, the Village was alive with Christmas carols.

The West Village Chorale is looking forward to its next major concert on Sunday, March 15: Rachmaninoff’s “All-Night Vigil,” taking advantage of the great acoustics in Judson Memorial Church to bring this piece to life.