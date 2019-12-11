Village blotter includes stolen watches and a DOA

Stolen watches on Christopher Street

Cops are looking for the thief who found the time to steal luxury watches from a Village store.

The theft occurred at around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 27 theft at the Leffot shop at 10 Christopher St.

Authorities said a man asked for assistance from an employee to see lighters in a display case, officials said. The employee complied and while distracted, the man allegedly removed two unsecured Rolex watches from the display case before fleeing.

DOA in Lower Manhattan

Police are investigating the death of a man found at 54 Eldridge St. on Dec. 7, around 9:10 a.m..

Cops responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person at the location. Officers discovered a 54-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, and EMS then responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Stolen cards used for Macy’s shopping spree

A man and woman are wanted after allegedly using stolen credit cards to make purchases at Macy’s, according to police.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 8:15 p.m., a 29-year-old woman had her wallet allegedly taken by an unknown person while her bag was left unattended at offices at 770 Broadway, officials said.

Later that evening, a man and woman allegedly used the victim’s credit cards to make several purchases at the Macy’s at Herald Square on 34th Street, police said.

Missing wallet from East Village bar

A woman is wanted in connection to stolen credit cards from an East Village bar, according to officials.

On Thursday, Oct. 24, around 2 a.m., a 32-year-old woman was in the Planet Rose bar at 219 Ave. A, when she discovered that she no longer had her wallet, which contained credit cards and ID.

A later investigation found that a woman was seen on surveillance video making unauthorized purchases at several locations, including Wines on First at 224 First Ave., the following day, Oct. 25.