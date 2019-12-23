Village blotter includes group attack in subway and pedestrian killed by truck

Restaurant burglary in East Village

There was a late-night restaurant theft in the East Village on Tuesday, Nov. 26, police said. Around 12:50 a.m., a man allegedly entered Ruby’s Café at 198 E. 11 St. through the front door, then took about $160 from the cash register before fleeing in an unknown direction, officials said.

Late-night group assault at Union Square

A man was attacked and robbed by a group of people inside the Union Square subway station, according to police. The incident occurred on Thursday, Dec. 19, around 3:20 a.m. A 22-year-old male victim was sitting on the uptown N-R platform waiting for a train, when several people surrounded him, officials said. The group then allegedly assaulted the victim and took his wallet and cell phone, before fleeing the station. The victim wasn’t seriously hurt and refused medical attention at the scene.

Pedestrian killed by truck on Broadway

A woman died after being hit by a truck at Broadway and Howard Street on Dec. 19, police said. Around 5 p.m., police responded to a report of a collision, and upon arrival, discovered a 26-year-old woman with severe trauma to the body. EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She was identified as Katherine Miller, from Lancaster, PA. An investigation found that a 2013 International box truck was travelling downtown on Broadway, officials said, when it passed Howard Street and started to reverse. The vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was trying to cross Broadway from west to east. The vehicle’s operator stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad, officials said.

Assault at Ludlow Street restaurant

An argument inside a restaurant led to an assault on Dec. 8, police said. Around 12:30 a.m., inside Los Feliz at 109 Ludlow St., a man got into an argument with a 23-year-old male victim, police said. The dispute escalated, and the man allegedly struck the victim on his head with a glass bottle, causing a laceration to his forehead. EMS responded and took the victim to an area hospital, where he received 30 stitches.