Village blotter includes brazen store robbery on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving day store robbery

Police are looking for three men who robbed a grocery store on Thanksgiving with guns and a knife, officials said. At 4:55 p.m., the three men entered the store at 67 Eldridge St., police said, and two of them then produced handguns. The third man allegedly produced a knife, and all three ordered 11 victims in the store to get down on the ground, and demanded cash and jewelry from them. The victims complied, and the three robbers took an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry, police said, including a gold necklace with a jade centerpiece. No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported from the incident. Police said the three men fled north on foot on Eldridge Street.

Theft in Greenwich Village apartment by acquaintance

A man was robbed in a Greenwich Village apartment on Friday, Nov. 8, according to police. Around 4:30 a.m., inside an apartment near Bleecker Street and Sixth Avenue, a 26-year-old male victim was talking with a male acquaintance. The victim suddenly fell unconscious, police said, and when he awoke, he discovered that his wallet and keys were allegedly gone from the apartment. The other man allegedly fled the location with four credit cards.

Stolen wallet leads to Apple purchase

A woman had her wallet stolen at Kiki’s Restaurant, at 130 Division St., police said. On Oct. 1, around 6:50 p.m., a 27-year-old woman was inside the restaurant, when another female allegedly took her wallet, which contained her credit card. Around 8:15 p.m., the alleged thief entered an Apple Store at 103 Prince St., officials said, and used the credit card to buy a MacBook valued at $2,700.

Illegal buys after stolen purse in East Village

Three men are wanted by police after a woman had her purse stolen at an East Village bar, officials said. On Oct. 21, at 3:15 a.m., a 31-year-old woman was inside Mama’s Bar on Avenue B, when she discovered that her purse had allegedly been stolen. Just after 5:30 a.m., three men were inside a Duane Reade store, police said, at 245 First Ave., where they allegedly used the victim’s credit card to buy several items.

-Gabe Herman