Village blotter includes an East Village restaurant theft and an LES robbery attempt

Employee robbed in East Village

An employee at an East Village restaurant had her purse stolen on Saturday, Dec. 7, police said. Around 6 p.m., inside Ruby’s Café at 198 E. 11 St., a 24-year-old employee went to retrieve her purse and discovered it missing. She then contacted the police. An investigation found that two unknown men entered the location and went into an employee-only area in the basement. They allegedly took the victim’s purse from an unsecured area, then fled on foot. The purse contained electronics and cash with a total value of about $230.

Unsuccessful LES robbery

There was an attempted robbery outside La Nacional store at 105 Clinton St. on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to officials. At 2:50 p.m., a 15-year-old male was inside the location, when a man wearing a partial mask approached him from behind and allegedly demanded money. The would-be robber then fled south on Clinton Street. No property was taken and the victim wasn’t hurt.

Bank robbery fails

A man tried to rob two banks in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, Dec. 17, according to police. The first incident was around 12:15 p.m. inside a Capital One bank at 277 Broadway. A man entered and allegedly passed a note to the teller demanding money and threatening that he had a bomb. The teller refused, and the man fled without any money. Then around 12:28 p.m., inside a Citibank at 120 West Broadway, the man entered and allegedly passed a note demanding money. Once again, the teller refused, and the man fled without any cash. There were no injuries from either incident.