Two men wanted for robbing man outside of Columbia University building

Two men are wanted by the police for allegedly robbing a man outside of a Columbia University-owned apartment building earlier this month.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the two alleged crooks who stole the 21-year-old’s wallet and ear pods as he walked passed 415 Riverside Drive at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Cops described the two men wanted for questioning as being between the ages of 25 and 35.

The first man wanted, as the video shows, was last seen wearing a black knit hat, blue pants and blue sneakers while the second was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a black sweatshirt, gray pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com on Twitter @NYPDTips.