Subway crimes and convenience store assault in Chelsea blotter

Subway creep sexually assaults woman: Cops

A woman was groped inside the Union Square subway station on Friday, Nov. 29, police said. Around 5 p.m., on the platform for the downtown R train, a man approached an 18-year-old woman from behind and allegedly touched her crotch over her pants. The creep then ran from the platform and fled the station on an uptown 4 or 5 train, officials said.

Macy’s coat nabbed

A pricey coat was stolen from the Macy’s at Herald Square on Thursday, Dec. 5, officials said. Around 2 p.m., a 20-year-old employee at the store, at 151 W. 34 St., discovered that store merchandise had been taken and contact the police. An investigation found that earlier in the day, around 12:00 p.m., a man entered the store and allegedly took a coat worth about $3,500, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Subway argument turns violent

A dispute at the subway station at 14th Street and Eighth Avenue led to a woman being arrested, police said. On Friday, Dec. 13, around 8:20 a.m., a 39-year-old woman got into an argument with a 16-year-old female after bumping into each other on the stairs, officials said. The younger woman told police that it turned into a physical altercation and the other woman punched her in the face, causing swelling to her left cheek bone and eye area. The victim was taken to Lenox Health Greenwich Village for treatment. The other woman was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

7-Eleven assault

A 7-Eleven employee was attacked on Saturday, Dec. 14, police said. Around 1:50 a.m., inside the store at 368 Eighth Ave., the 64-year-old male victim said that a man came into the store and punched him on the right side of his face, causing pain to the area. The victim said the other man had no reason to strike him. He refused medical attention at the scene. The attacker, a 33-year-old man, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.