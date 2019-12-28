Stone Soup and Song at Judson Memorial Church

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Everyone knows the folk story in which hungry strangers convince townspeople that a delicious soup can be made from a stone (and the mere adding of a small amount of their food). And so it was.

Riffing on this, Judson Memorial Church offered “stone soup” following its Sunday-before-Christmas service: chicken, beef or vegetarian choices. A hearty meal for mid-December.

Meanwhile, songsters surrounded the piano and enjoyed singing a medley of Christmas songs.