Politicians gather for VID Christmas party

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Where many of the politicos must go, including judges, those running for judge, and those people who want to be judges, the Village Independent Democrats seasonal party is an annual event everyone looks forward to.

Frieda Bradlow opens her home, everyone brings food, and there is plenty of great eats.

The only one missing this year was Jerry Nadler, busy in Washington with the impeachment.