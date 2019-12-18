New West Village restaurant offers baked pasta dishes

BY GABE HERMAN | A new Italian restaurant called P.F. Pasta Al Forno opened earlier this month in the West Village and bills itself as the only place in New York that offers “Baked Pasta Only.”

The 800-square-foot space is at 167 Seventh Ave. South, at Perry Street. It’s a counter-service restaurant, and an homage to a restaurant in Florence, Italy, called Pasta Al Forno, which operated from 1964-2000.

The menu includes baked pasta recipes of Italian “Timballi,” an Italian baked dish. They are served at the counter as slices, for about $14-18, or as whole pies for about $80-90.

Offerings include Lasagne alla Bolognese, Crespelle alla Fiorentina with spinach and ricotta, Broccoli Gratinati, Parmigiana di Malanzane, Tartufata di Patate with shaved black truffles, and Caponata di Verdure with assorted vegetables.

The restaurant includes vegan and vegetarian options, and is open daily from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. More information can be found at pastaalfornonyc.com.