New shop Red Gate Bakery opens on East 1st Street

BY GABE HERMAN | A new bakery opened on Dec. 19 in the East Village that offers quality desserts in a modest space.

Red Gate Bakery is at 68 E. 1st St., between First and Second Avenues, and comes from Greg Rales, who was formerly at Flour Shop on Lafayette Street. Rales named the shop after a Nantucket farm where he spent summers in his childhood.

The business started as a wholesale operation based in Rales’ home. Business increased and outgrew his kitchen, leading Rales to open the brick and mortar with Director of Operations Patricia Howard, who was previously at The Beatrice Inn, a restaurant in the West Village.

Baking is done in the back of the shop, and offerings include cookies, cakes, bars and loaves. Cookies include burnt chocolate, choco-toffee, spiced + iced oatmeal, white chocolate grapefruit and cannibal cookies, which are caramelized sugar cookies packed with house-made oreos.

There are also salted caramel brownies, brown butter blondies, and the very tasty midnight banana bread with dark chocolate. “Celebration cakes” include Yellow Birthday Cake With Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting, and Vanilla Bean Strawberry Dream.

The inside of the modest shop has a relaxed feel and minimalist design, and customers can view into the back of the space to see Rales and his team baking away. The shop has altered hours during the holidays, and more information can be found at redgatebakery.com.