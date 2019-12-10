Midtown blotter includes a jewelry store theft and public lewdness on the subway

Locker room robbery at fitness center



There was a theft at the Athletic and Swim Club, at 787 Seventh Ave., on Nov. 22, police said. Around 3:30 p.m., a man entered the location, went into the men’s locker room and allegedly pried open a locker. He then took a 60-year-old man’s money clip, which contained $250 and credit cards, according to officials. The alleged thief then used a stolen credit card to make purchases at several locations, police said.

Jewelry store theft on West 57 Street

A group of men allegedly robbed a jewelry shop and attacked an employee on Wednesday, Nov. 27, police said. Around 2:15 p.m., inside APR Jewelry at 200 W. 57 St., a 50-year-old employee was in the store when two men entered and allegedly punched him in the face. The men then took several watches from display cases, according to officials, before fleeing in an unknown direction with a third man who was acting as lookout. The victim had minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Creep on downtown 4 train: Cops

A man is wanted for public lewdness on the subway on Thursday, Nov. 14, police said. Around 2:30 a.m., on a downtown 4 train, a man allegedly boarded the train at 125 Street and then exposed his private parts and masturbated in front of a 43-year-old female victim. The man fled at Lexington Avenue/59 Street, police said, and the victim left the train at Grand Central/42 Street and reported the incident to the police.