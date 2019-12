Manhattan Snaps: Protest outside supermarket in 1982

The front page of The Villager on Jan. 21, 1982, featured a photo of a demonstration by the United Farm Workers, which was held in the snow outside the Grand Union supermarket at LaGuardia Place and Bleecker Street. “The protest against non-union Andy Boy broccoli,” the caption read, “was attended by approximately 20 people who braved the bone-chilling cold in order to voice their feelings.”