Lower Manhattan police honored by local chamber of commerce

BY GABE HERMAN | The Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce (GVCCC) hosted its 16th Annual Safe City Safe Streets luncheon on Dec. 12, which honored local police officers for their work in the communities.

The event is held every year to award police officers for their service and work in local precincts, and also to create connections with business owners and the local community. Those awarded as Officers of the Year included Police Officer Nikitamari Whatley of the 5th Precinct; PO Charles Odekirk of the 6th Precinct; P.O. Ravin Balgobin of the 9th Precinct; P.O. Kai Estwick of the 10th Precinct; Police Officers Manuel Rodriguez and Peter Rodriguez of the 13th Precinct; and Police Officers John Guercio and Joseph Soldano of the Midtown South Precinct.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison and NYPD Assistant Chief Stephen J. Hughes served as the guest speakers. Other speakers included State Senator Brad Hoylman and President Andres Pazmino of GVCCC.

“This event does not only memorialize and celebrate the commitment and professionalism that our law enforcement officers deliver day in and day out,” said Pazmino, “but our presence here today cements our shared responsibility to maintain the well-being and quality of life of our communities.

“Our local businesses, our local institutions, our community groups, our neighbors and everything that belongs to our communities make up a holistic ecosystem,” Pazmino added. “And you, the Police Department, are one of the foundations of that ecosystem. Thank you for your character, your professionalism, your bravery. Thanks for the hearts that you have in carrying that badge.”

The afternoon event was held at Manhattan Penthouse on Fifth Avenue, at West 14th Street.