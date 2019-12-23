Greenwich House seniors enjoy a holiday lunch

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | On Thursday, all four of the Greenwich House senior centers served a holiday lunch to their members, a way to celebrate the season. At the Judith C. White Center on Barrow Street, members were treated to a choice of ham or turkey and all the trimmings with apple pie for dessert.

Members at all the centers eating that day also received a holiday gift varying from socks and scarfs, hand cream or after shave lotion, mugs or storage containers and other sundry gifts. Afterwards, a lot of swapping went on.