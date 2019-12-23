Greenwich House seniors enjoy a holiday lunch
Getting served a holiday meal from Nancy. (Photos by Tequila Minsky)
BY TEQUILA MINSKY | On Thursday, all four of the Greenwich House senior centers served a holiday lunch to their members, a way to celebrate the season. At the Judith C. White Center on Barrow Street, members were treated to a choice of ham or turkey and all the trimmings with apple pie for dessert.
Peter Mazzucca, Greenwich House on Barrow Street regular (Judith C. White Center), digs in to his turkey. Sweet potato, stuffing and apple pie were part of the senior center’s holiday meal.
Sami Shub chose ham and pineapple for her Center holiday meal.
Ham, stuffing, greens, sweet potatoes —a full holiday meal served by Nancy.
Members at all the centers eating that day also received a holiday gift varying from socks and scarfs, hand cream or after shave lotion, mugs or storage containers and other sundry gifts. Afterwards, a lot of swapping went on.
After a very filling holiday meal, Judith C. White Center members received a present (thank you Greenwich House) from Anthony (Santa) Cilione.