Grand larceny, bad burglars and ‘Friendsgiving’ in Uptown Blotter

BY CHRISS WILLIAMS |

20th Precinct.

3 Men and a Grand Larceny

A surveillance video allegedly shows three men entering Sprint at 2148 Broadway on Saturday, Dec. 7 at approximately 3:50 p.m. The men promptly removed three cellphones valued at $2797 before exiting the location and fleeing northbound on Broadway. Police canvassed the area looking for the trio but was unable to locate them. The case remains open.

The Disappointed Burglar.

Cesca, a restaurant at 164 West 75th street, was the site of a burglary on Friday, Dec. 6 shortly after midnight. Employees say that the perp allegedly entered the location after hours through an unlocked front door and removed the cash register with a whopping $2.00 in coins inside. The perp fled west and abandoned the register valued at $150 in front of 170 West 75th street. Officers are still investigating the burglary.

Friendsgiving

21-year-old Qualia Johnson and 43-year-old Ashley Jones were arrested Wednesday, Dec. 4, after they were allegedly observed scamming Century 21 on 1972 Broadway out of two handbags valued at $2536.76. A surveillance video allegedly shows the store’s cashier Jones scanning and voiding the bags before giving the unpaid merchandise to Johnson, who attempted to exit the store. According to police, Johnson is believed to have also taken part in this scam in August, when she worked in tandem with another employee to take $9494.86 in merchandise.

Four Cases of Beer on the Shelf

On Sunday, Dec. 1, a surveillance video shows an unknown man wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt entering the Duane Reade located at 2069 Broadway at approximately 11:40 p.m. He promptly took four cases of Corona and Heineken beer before leaving the location on foot and fleeing towards the subway station on 72nd street and Broadway. No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

APM to the Rescue

An Asset Protection Manager at the Century 21 located at 1972 Broadway allegedly observed 57-year-old Reginald Wiggins on the store’s surveillance video concealing a pair of sunglasses in his left jacket pocket valued at $87.09. The alleged petit larceny occurred on Monday, Dec. 2 at approximately 7:34 p.m. The manager alerted police and Wiggins was arrested after he attempted to exit the location.

Up His Sleeves.

An employee reported a theft inside Lens Crafters located at 2050 Broadway. According to police, a man the employee remembered as someone that had stolen items previously from the location entered the store on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at approx.. 11:25 a.m. and pretended to shop. The man walked out of the store with $527 in merchandise that he allegedly stashed inside his sleeves. NYPD is reviewing surveillance video and no arrests have been as yet.

19th Precinct

Victim Left Cold

On Saturday, Nov. 23, at approximately 8:50 p.m., inside 125 East 90th Street, a 14-year-old male was entering the lobby of the location when he was approached by three unidentified males. The men proceeded to threaten bodily harm to the victim unless he relinquished his property. The victim complied and the men fled eastbound on 90th Street with the victim’s winter coat and sneakers. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Forced Pay

On Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at approximately 3 p.m. inside the construction office of 1110 3rd Ave, an unidentified male displaying a firearm entered and demanded that three employees “get down on the ground.” The man proceeded to strike two employees and a struggle ensued. The armed robber grabbed a bag containing paychecks, but after hearing other employees coming up the stairs, he dropped the bag and fled southbound on 3rd Ave. The employees only suffered minor injuries, officers said.