Garbage time: Washington Square Park gets new receptacles

BY GABE HERMAN | When it comes to Washington Square Park’s garbage, it’s out with the old and in with the new.

The NYC Parks Department finished in recent weeks installing 58 new trash receptacles in the park. They replaced 48 garbage cans that were over a decade old and in poor condition, according to the office of State Senator Brad Hoylman, who secured a $100,000 discretionary fund grant for the project. The hefty price tag went toward the purchase, delivery and installation of the Scarborough Litter Receptacles.

Hoylman thanked the Washington Square Park Conservancy, Community Board 2 and the Greenwich Village community for their help in the efforts.

“Washington Square Park is a jewel of our community – a true public space that’s open and accessible for all New Yorkers,” said Hoylman. “I’m thrilled to have secured more than $100,000 in state funding to install these brand new trash receptacles in Washington Square Park and I’m confident they will help make sure the Park is a clean, pleasant respite in our busy urban landscape.”

George Vellonakis, Washington Square Park Administrator and Conservancy Executive Director, credited Hoylman with making the upgrade happen.

“A broken trash can isn’t just ugly, it causes real problems for the Park,” said Vellonakis. “The old cans were prone to overflow, leading to piles of trash on the ground and giving rodents easy access to a buffet of refuse. These new cans are stronger, sleeker, and easier for staff to empty and keep clean.

“It seems like a small change,” he added, “but it makes a big impact on the overall feel of the Park – no one wants to read a book next to a pile of trash. State Senator Hoylman is in the Park all the time, so he understood very quickly what a problem this was and committed to finding a solution.”

Washington Square Park gets 12 million visitors annually, bringing hundreds of thousands of pounds of garbage, Hoylman’s office said. The new trash receptacles, made of heavy-duty black metal, can hold up to 30 gallons. The project also provided 10 more receptacles to be held in reserve for replacing trash cans that may get damaged or broken.