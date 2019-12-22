Downtown Independent Democrats holiday party and celebrating bird safety bill

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Downtown Independent Democrats (DID) held its holiday party downstairs at Von on Bleecker Street. It attracted a lively crowd, many taking a welcome break from watching the House of Representatives impeachment hearings.

Jeanne Wilcke ran into her solidarity sister, Assemblywoman Deborah Glick.

What’s the hand gesture? Jeanne explains: NYC is a true superhighway for migratory birds. Almost a quarter of a million these birds collide with the City’s buildings each year (NYC Audubon). Add to that recent reports that show North America has lost 29% of its birds since the 1970s (American Bird Conservancy).

“I’ve supported Assembly Member Deborah Glick’s great work for a long time as she’s pushed for installation of bird-friendly glass in buildings.”

With Assembly Member Glick, Jeanne Wilcke is celebrating the passage of a bill in NYC Council to make building construction safer for migratory birds, including bird-friendly glass.

Wilcke says, “I was attempting to flip a ‘bird’ sign, a thumbs up for the avian population. This try at flipping a bird sign (pun unintended) came out looking more like a turkey! (Next time I’ll practice such antics beforehand…) But as long as we’re on our way to giving the birds some help, I’m fine with whatever gets the message across.”