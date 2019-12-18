Dog taken from car and East Village mugging in Village Blotter

East Village man attacked and robbed

A 19-year-old male was mugged in the East Village on the evening of Friday, Nov. 8, police said. Around 6:30 p.m., opposite 217 First Ave., two males approached the victim and briefly engaged him in conversation, police said, before allegedly chasing after him, knocking him to the pavement and taking his property, which included a jacket, a hooded sweater, a coin pouch, his cell phone and a credit card. The two men fled on foot in an unknown direction. An investigation found that on the same day, around 7:20 p.m., inside the McDonald’s at 966 Third Ave., one of the robbers used the victim’s credit card to make $33.69 worth of purchases.

Dog snatched from unlocked car

A dog was taken from a parked car in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, Dec. 1, police said. Around 7:20 p.m., a man approached a parked car in front of 135 Walker St., officials said. He then allegedly open an unlocked door to the vehicle and took a black carrier which contained a 6-year-old cream colored toy poodle named Teddy. The man then fled with Teddy and the carrier, police said.

Shoplifter threatens employee

A woman shoplifted a jacket from a store on East 14 Street, then threatened an employee who tried to stop her, according to police. The incident occurred on Monday, Nov. 4, around 10:50 a.m., at Nordstrom Rack at 60 E. 14 St. The woman allegedly took a coat off the rack, put it on and walked toward the exit. When a 30-year-old male employee tried to stop her from leaving, the woman said she was armed with a Taser and mace, according to officials. The woman then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Robbery pattern of unattended bags

There was a string of thefts in the Village where women had wallets and bags stolen by a man while they were left unattended, according to police. Three of the incidents occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The first was at 2 p.m. inside the New School at 63 Fifth Ave., when a 26-year-old woman was inside the resource center and put her backpack on a chair. When she went to retrieve her bag before leaving, she discovered that her wallet had allegedly been taken, officials said. An investigation found that a man tried to use her credit cards at MetroCard machines at Penn Station and Union Square.

The second incident was 30 minutes later, also in the New School, when a 33-year-old woman was in the teacher’s lounge and placed her property on a table. When she returned after leaving to make a phone call, she found that her wallet, containing $200 and credit cards, had been taken. An investigation found the same suspect tried to use the credit cards at the same MetroCard machines, officials said.

Thirty minutes later on the same day, at The Greenwich Social restaurant at 74 Fifth Ave., a 32-year-old woman put her purse on the back of a chair and left her seat. She returned to discover that her wallet, containing credit cards, had been taken, police said. An investigation showed the male suspect on surveillance video removed the property and then fled the location, according to police.

The final incident was on Tuesday, Nov. 12, around 12:50 p.m., inside Luke’s Lobster Union Square, at 124 University Place. A 25-year-old woman left her seat with her purse hanging from it to get a beverage, and when she returned she found that her purse, containing $50, credit cards and a cell phone, had allegedly been taken. An investigation found the same suspect took the property and then fled in an unknown direction, police said.