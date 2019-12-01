Couple had an x-rated rush hour in front of passengers at Manhattan subway stop

BY GABE HERMAN | Cops are looking to lock up a man and woman who engaged in a sex act in front of passengers on a Lower Manhattan subway station platform last month.

The NYPD released on Nov. 30 images of the man involved in the lascivious display, which occurred at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 at the Bowling Green station.

Several people waiting for the 4 or 5 train on the platform observed the couple engaging in what law enforcement sources described as “oral stimulation.” The two suspects fled from the location before police arrived.

Cops described the male suspect as having brown eyes and weighing about 200 pounds. There was no physical description offered for the woman involved in the illicit caper.

Anyone with information about this incident in the 1st Precinct is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.