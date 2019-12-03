Christmas roast beef dinner enjoyed by all

December 3, 2019 | Filed under: Police & Fire,The Villager,Dining & Nightlife,People,Downtown,Lower Manhattan,Greenwich Village | Posted by:

Officers from 6th Pct. ready to serve—roast beef & mash potatoes to residents of their precinct! (Photos by Tequila Minsky)

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Oh, the weather outside was frightful, but Our Lady of Pompeii center was delightful. Friends and members had a place to go, in spite of the sleet and snow.

The miserable weather on Monday night did not keep away neighbors from the annual roast beef fundraiser when officers from the Sixth Precinct serve up roast beef and accompaniments and dinners are delivered to tables by a bevy of volunteers.

This evening, NYPD officers familiar to all who transverse the streets of the neighborhood were out-of-uniform and relaxed with big smiles dishing out the yummy eats.

Sixth Pct. officers (on right) serving up food with a slew of volunteers to deliver the plates of roast beef.

Hall filled with people enjoying a meal and the company.

Loretta and Robert. These two hard workers from Greenwich House Senior Center at 20 Washington Square North get a chance to relax and this time be served.

The Sixth Precinct Community Council organizes the annual event that everyone looks forward to.

Guests seated themselves among friends and were served, entertained while waiting and eating by Novak Nouray. Bringing his cache of Christmas sheet music with his keyboard, a chorus of music-loving exuberant guests joined him in song. And, melodies inspired more than a few to shake a leg.

Dancing was encouraged too.

Sing and dance-along.

Novak on keyboard and an exuberant chorus sings a Christmas medley.

Laura Marceca, director of Center on the Square, relished her meal along with staff members Loretta and Robert, who enjoyed being served instead of serving.

Local pols State Senator Brad Hoylman and Borough President Gale Brewer stopped by and gave their best wishes. Former City Council candidate Chris Marte was spotted, and Corey Johnson’s Chief-of-Staff Erik Bottcher helped serve the tables, as did Auxiliary Police.

Gale Brewer (with scarf) amidst senior center leadership, Laura Marceca, 20 Washington Square N., Judy Levin, and (far right) Our Lady of Pompeii director, Nicole Brown.

Best seasons greetings to all from State Senator Brad Hoylman.

Erik Bottcher, Corey Johnson’s Chief of Staff, helps out in serving.

The Council covers incidental expenses and the costs of the roast beef—sourced, cooked, and sliced at Bleecker Street’s butcher— Faicco’s Italian Specialties. Le Souk restaurant donated the mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, rolls and the vegetarian stuffed pepper while Sammy from Le Souk uncorked and poured the wine. “White or red?”

Overheard, during the evening, one of the organizers said, “More people come to the dinner since we’ve been serving wine,” supplied in a flowing quantity by Le Souk and the Community Council.

A moment of affection for the women who were taking the money.

Sixth Pct. Commanding Officer: Deputy Inspector Robert O’Hare with NYPD Manhattan South Assistant Chief Commanding Officer Stephen Hughes.

Digging in– can’t wait!

Money raised from this fundraiser go toward Our Lady of Pompeii’s member’s fund, paying for materials and trips. Last year, they raised almost $2,000 and equally as important, the evening is a lot of fun for all.

Cake and coffee ended the meal and guests left with a full stomach, good cheer and a small goodie bag of chocolates as well as a candy cane.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *