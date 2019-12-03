Christmas roast beef dinner enjoyed by all

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Oh, the weather outside was frightful, but Our Lady of Pompeii center was delightful. Friends and members had a place to go, in spite of the sleet and snow.

The miserable weather on Monday night did not keep away neighbors from the annual roast beef fundraiser when officers from the Sixth Precinct serve up roast beef and accompaniments and dinners are delivered to tables by a bevy of volunteers.

This evening, NYPD officers familiar to all who transverse the streets of the neighborhood were out-of-uniform and relaxed with big smiles dishing out the yummy eats.

The Sixth Precinct Community Council organizes the annual event that everyone looks forward to.

Guests seated themselves among friends and were served, entertained while waiting and eating by Novak Nouray. Bringing his cache of Christmas sheet music with his keyboard, a chorus of music-loving exuberant guests joined him in song. And, melodies inspired more than a few to shake a leg.

Laura Marceca, director of Center on the Square, relished her meal along with staff members Loretta and Robert, who enjoyed being served instead of serving.

Local pols State Senator Brad Hoylman and Borough President Gale Brewer stopped by and gave their best wishes. Former City Council candidate Chris Marte was spotted, and Corey Johnson’s Chief-of-Staff Erik Bottcher helped serve the tables, as did Auxiliary Police.

The Council covers incidental expenses and the costs of the roast beef—sourced, cooked, and sliced at Bleecker Street’s butcher— Faicco’s Italian Specialties. Le Souk restaurant donated the mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, rolls and the vegetarian stuffed pepper while Sammy from Le Souk uncorked and poured the wine. “White or red?”

Overheard, during the evening, one of the organizers said, “More people come to the dinner since we’ve been serving wine,” supplied in a flowing quantity by Le Souk and the Community Council.

Money raised from this fundraiser go toward Our Lady of Pompeii’s member’s fund, paying for materials and trips. Last year, they raised almost $2,000 and equally as important, the evening is a lot of fun for all.

Cake and coffee ended the meal and guests left with a full stomach, good cheer and a small goodie bag of chocolates as well as a candy cane.