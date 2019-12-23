Chelsea blotter includes taxi attack and sexual assault on Seventh Avenue

Missing wallet leads to attempted credit card use

Police reported that a woman had her wallet taken earlier this year and attempts were then made to use a stolen credit card. On Jan. 23, around 6:30 p.m., near Sixth Avenue and West 43 Street, a 23-year-old woman realized that she no longer had her wallet, according to officials. Shortly afterwards, the woman received a text from her bank informing her that someone had tried to use her credit card to make unauthorized purchases. An investigation found that a purchase attempt was made on that same day inside a Foot Locker at 112 W. 34 St., at 8:47 p.m.

Cab driver assaulted at West Side Highway

A man was arrested after punching a taxi driver on Friday, Dec. 13, police said. The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. at West 15 Street at the West Side Highway. The victim, a 57-year-old man who was driving his taxi, got into an argument with another man, police said, when the man opened the driver door and allegedly punched him in the face, causing a laceration and swelling to his upper lip. The victim refused medical attention at the scene. Richard Llaurador Perez, 39, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Domestic incident turns physical

A domestic dispute led to an arrest in an apartment at 501 W. 29 St., according to police. On Thursday, Dec. 12, around 12:45 p.m., a 44-year-old woman said she got into an argument with her husband, which turned into a physical altercation. The man, 32, allegedly pushed the woman to the ground and bit her on the back, causing a visible red mark, officials said. The man left the location, and the woman refused medical attention at the scene. The husband was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Attack on Seventh Avenue

A woman was sexually assaulted and punched by a male attacker while walking on Seventh Avenue near West 23 Street, police said. On Monday, Dec. 9, around 5:15 p.m., the woman said she was walking, when an unknown man allegedly reached under her coat and touched her buttocks, then punched her in the face, causing a contusion to her upper lip. The victim said that the man fled in an unknown direction, and she left the scene to receive medical attention.