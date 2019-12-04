Chelsea blotter includes subway flasher and Hudson Yards theft

Creep exposed himself on train: Cops

Police are looking for a man after an alleged public lewdness incident on the subway, police said. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, around 7 a.m., a 45-year-old woman was riding on a downtown M train at the 42nd Street/Sixth Avenue station, when she allegedly saw a man exposing his private parts. The woman took a photo of the man, who then went to another train car.

Hudson Yards shoplifting attempt

A man was arrested for trying to steal clothing from a Hudson Yards shop, police said. On Friday, Nov. 29, at 10 a.m., a man allegedly took a Moncler jacket, valued at $836, from Neiman Marcus at 500 W. 33 St. Surveillance video from the store was available, and Michael Hoyt, 50, was arrested the same day for petit larceny, a misdemeanor. The stolen jacket was recovered.

Domestic dispute in apartment

There was a domestic assault inside an apartment at 505 W. 37 St., according to police. On Thursday, Nov. 28, around 10 p.m., a 48-year-old man said he got into an argument with his girlfriend, when the woman attacked him by scratching his left arm, causing a small cut and pain. The woman then allegedly fled the location. Jennifer Damery, 28, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Drunk driving incident on Friday night

A man was arrested for drunk driving on the evening of Friday, Nov. 29, officials said. Around 11:25 p.m., a police officer observed a man disobeying a traffic sign at Eighth Avenue and 14th St., police said. After being stopped by police, the man was offered a Preliminary Breath Test (PBT), which he refused, according to police. The man was then taken into custody, and given a breathalyzer test which had a result of .23, police said, with the legal limit in New York being .08. Thomas Young, 26, was arrested for DWI, a misdemeanor.

-Gabe Herman