Chelsea blotter includes a 71-year-old man attacked and a robbery at gunpoint

Older man attacked at Port Authority

A 71-year-old man was assaulted inside the Port Authority subway station on Monday, Dec. 9, police said.

Around 3:40 p.m., the victim got into an argument with another man, and it escalated until the other man allegedly struck the older man in the head with a belt buckle, causing a cut. Police said the man continued to assault the victim by punching and kicking him several times, causing him to fall to the ground. The attacker fled with two other men, officials said.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue for treatment of his injuries.

Police later announced that Bryan Robberson, 18, from Hempstead, NY, had been arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

Morning robbery at gunpoint

A woman was robbed at gunpoint early in the morning on Sunday, Dec. 1, in front of 1407 Broadway, officials said.

Around 5:50 a.m., a 24-year-old female victim was approached by a man, police said, who allegedly displayed a firearm and demanded her property. The man took the woman’s purse, according to officials, and then fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Night club assault on Tenth Avenue

A man was assaulted inside the Marquee New York night club at 289 Tenth Ave., according to police.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, at 3:15 a.m., a 27-year-old man said that while inside the club, he was punched several times in the face by an unknown person, causing a small cut to his chin.

There was no reason given for the attack. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Arrests after fight at restaurant

Two women were arrested after an argument at the Catch Steak restaurant led to a physical fight, police said. The incident occurred on Sunday, Dec. 8, around 2 a.m.

As the two women, both in their mid-20s, argued and were leaving the restaurant, one of them allegedly punched the other in the back of the head several times, causing a small cut.

During the same fight, the other woman allegedly threw a glass at the first woman’s face, causing a minor lump and swelling to her head. She then also punched the woman, breaking her nose, police said.