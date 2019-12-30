Bank robbery and caught thief at Hudson Yards in Chelsea blotter

Bank robber gets a grand

There was a bank robbery near Times Square on Thursday, Dec. 26, police said. At 3:55 p.m., a man entered a Capital One bank at 1407 Broadway, approached a teller and allegedly handed her a note demanding money. The teller complied, and the man fled with $1,000.

Jacket thief caught at Hudson Yards

A man was arrested after trying to shoplift at the Neiman Marcus at 20 Hudson Yards, according to officials. On Sunday, Dec. 1, around 6:55 p.m., an employee told police that a man entered the location, took a Canada Goose jacket valued at $995, and then left without paying. The man was stopped by a store loss prevention officer, and Raymond Castro, 43, was arrested for petit larceny, and the jacket was recovered.

Domestic dispute leads to arrests

A couple was arrested after a domestic incident in an apartment at 428 W. 26 St., police said. On Sunday, Dec. 15, around 11:30 a.m., a 19-year-old woman said she called 911 because her boyfriend, 20, wouldn’t let her into the apartment. She also told police that he broke some of her belongings, including luggage and a purse. The man told police that his girlfriend went into his closet and threw things out, and that she was kicking the apartment door and broke the lock. He also told police that he was punched in the face, but said he wasn’t in any pain. Both were arrested for criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.

Fake receipt gets big payout

A person used a fake receipt to steal hundreds of dollars from a Gristedes supermarket at 307 W. 26 St., officials said. On Friday, Nov. 22, at 4:50 p.m., an unknown suspect allegedly used a fake Coinstar receipt to obtain $657 from the business. There was no information available about the suspect, who is wanted for petit larceny.