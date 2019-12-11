Bakery Las Delicias has its first brick and mortar at Chelsea Market

BY GABE HERMAN | The upscale bakery Las Delicias, perhaps already well-known to those who like to frequent local farmer’s markets, opened its first brick and mortar location this fall at Chelsea Market, at 75 Ninth Ave., called Las Delicias Chelsea.

All of the bakery’s products are kosher, vegetarian and non-GMO. They’re also made with local ingredients and no artificial preservatives. Menu items include rugelach, paninis, scones and crème brulee, plus espresso drinks.

There is a gluten-free menu, which goes back to the heart of Las Delicias, when founder Deborah R. Brenner set out to make gluten-free pastries that also tasted good, for her husband who was diagnosed with a severe case of Celiac, according to the company’s website. Brenner was in banking for over 20 years before making the transition to baked goods, first in the Greenmarket and now at Chelsea Market.

The Las Delicias opening was part of the latest expansion of Chelsea Local, which is on the lower level of Chelsea Market and first opened in 2017. The area offers more specialty food items, often with rarer ingredients, according to Chelsea Market.

Chelsea Local’s recent expansion nearly doubled its size, and included the addition of other shops like Black Seed Appetizing, Pearl River Mart Foods, and a larger Dickson’s Farmstand Meats.

More information can be found at http://lasdelicias-chelseamarket.com/.