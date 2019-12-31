An apartment robbery, a stabbing and a stolen cell phone make the list on this week’s blotter

19th Precinct

A Stabbing on 92nd Street

At the corner of Park Ave. and East 92nd St., a 25-year-old man sustained minor injuries after he was stabbed with a knife on Monday, Dec. 16, at about 8:21 p.m. The victim heard the perp say, “watch where you’re going,” just before he felt a sharp pain on the left side of his stomach. The perp fled and a witness reported seeing a man drop an orange kitchen knife at East 85th St. and Lexington while yelling, “get away from me.” Police were notified and the 39-year-old perp was arrested nearby. A green knife was recovered at the scene.

Punched in the head

An unknown man punched a 21-year-old female in the head. The incident happened outside 45 East 85th street on Monday, Dec. 16 at approximately 11:06 a.m. The victim sustained substantial pain and swelling to the left side of her head. The perp fled the scene on foot. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Menacing Mister

On Monday, Dec. 16 at approximately 11:10 a.m., a woman was threatened by a man with a knife after attempting to take a photo of the man’s aggressive behavior outside 1536 3rd ave. The man chased the woman into on-coming 3rd Ave. traffic with a knife with a 6-inch blade. Police say this man is wanted in another menacing at 960 Park Ave on the same day. The perp fled southbound on 3rd ave. No injuries were sustained and police continue to investigate.

Messy Room

On Sunday, Dec. 15 a 33-year-old woman left her apartment at approximately 4:45 p.m. and returned several hours later to find her bedroom messy and burglarized. The victim reported a pair of RayBan aviator glasses and a hot pink Kate Spade wallet missing from her apartment located at 300 East 73rd street, valued at $353. Police continue to investigate.

20th Precinct

Movie Caper

On Saturday, Dec. 14 a 31-year-old man was leaving the 3 p.m. screening of Ford v. Ferrari inside the AMC movie theatre at 1998 Broadway. He noticed his iphone, Airpods and apartment keys missing from inside his jacket pocket. The victim hadn’t noticed any suspicious activity during the movie but did recall hearing “a noise” towards the end. The police continue to investigate.

Makeup Remover

On Wednesday, Dec. 11 at approximately 7:30 p.m. a Sephora employee at 2103 Broadway witnessed a woman enter and remove $801.00 of merchandise from a display before fleeing on foot. The witness told police the woman was a known shoplifter and provided them with her name. The case remains open as police investigate.

Hungry Robbers

A 14-year-old boy was the victim of a robbery on Friday, Dec. 13 at approximately 5:55 p.m. The boy stated that two men approached him demanding “give me your phone and password. I need food.” The youth told police that he had been recently warned by his teacher that robberies were occurring in the area and to willfully comply with any demands. The victim gave the perps his phone and password. The perps fled and the victim immediately contacted his father who tracked the phone to a nearby McDonalds at Amsterdam Ave. and West 71st St. Police responded to the location but the victim was unable to identify the perps inside the restaurant and the phone had been turned off. Police say that the perps later attempted to use the phone to order food via the app Door Dash but the victim’s card was blocked. Police continue to investigate.

Pass Note Back

Capitol One Bank located at 175 West 72nd street was the site of a robbery on Tuesday, Dec. 10. At approximate 4:47 p.m., a man walked to the window of a 28-year-old teller and passed her a note stating “Loose 100s and 50s now. I have a gun and nobody gets hurt or I will be back to get you. God bless you!!! Pass note back.” The bank teller pressed an alarm and gave the 45-year-old suspect $195. The perp stated, “what is this?” The teller responded, “that is all I have.” The perp left the location heading west bound on West 72nd street. An investigation is still ongoing.