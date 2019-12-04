Additional photo released of missing model in Lower Manhattan

BY GABE HERMAN | Police released another photo of a Bahamian model who went missing from Tribeca in October.

Jenelle Hollingsworth, 35, was last seen at her hotel, the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, at 100 Greenwich St. near the World Trade Center, on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Police said she is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white headband, tan jacket, light blue shirt, blue jeans, tan boots, and she had red luggage.

Law enforcement sources said “she may now be in need of medical attention.”

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.