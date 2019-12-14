14th St. Y candle lighting and photo exhibit on the first night of Chanukah

Looking out over 14th St., lighting a menorah on the first night of Chanukah. (Photos by Tequila Minsky)

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | In the neighborhood celebrating Chanukah Sunday night—the first night of Chanukah, Yiddish New York had a Chanukah candle lighting on the first floor studio of the 14th St. Y with multiple menorahs brought by Yiddish New York participants.

Set on the window ledge facing the street, the flickering candles on the menorah could be seen as passersby walked along the south side sidewalk of  14th Street.

After the candle lighting, a reception for the special photo exhibit in the lobby by Polish photographer Agnieszka Traczewska was held. Jelly doughnuts, sufganiyot, eaten in Israel for this holiday, were served.

Polish photographer Agnieszka Traczewska at the reception of her photo exhibit, the religious community in Israel, installed in the lobby of the 14th St. Y.

Jelly donuts, like those served in Israel, another way to celebrate Chanukah.

Meanwhile, boys who are emissaries from Mitzvah Mobiles— vans sent out from Crown Heights— could be spotted in various parts of the Lower East Side and Soho looking to give menorahs and candles to Jewish people who didn’t have menorahs or who hadn’t lit candles for Chanukah.

If you didn’t have a menorah, these young men would oblige by giving you one, with candles, so you can celebrate Chanukah properly.

*Yiddish New York is a six-day program with an international and intergenerational community celebrating and creating art, scholarship and social activism informed by Yiddish culture. The program is based at the 14th St. Y and other nearby venues. The intent of the series of workshops, panels, and other programs is to provide a gathering place for community members to interact with leading Yiddishists and join together and deepen engagement with Yiddish culture.

Flickering candle lights projecting out the window is part of the practice of the holiday. Looking out over 14th St., on the first night.

