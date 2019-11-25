Village Preservation launches video series on local businesses

This Wednesday, The Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation is launching a video campaign to spread the news about the importance of local businesses.

“Small Businesses Thrive in Landmarked Neighborhoods” profiles small, independently-owned business in, as the name would suggest, landmarked neighborhoods. The series currently feature three business in the Sullivan-Thompson Historic District, which was designated in 2016.

“One-of-a-kind spaces in distinctive neighborhoods are the perfect setting for independent merchants who provide services, products, and a personal connection that can’t be replicated elsewhere,” said Andrew Berman, executive director of Village Preservation. “Far from hampering small businesses, landmarked neighborhoods provide the identity, community, and sense of place that allows local commerce to succeed even in these challenging times.”

The release of the series is meant to coincide with upcoming holiday shopping season and to remind New Yorkers to stop by The Village this Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30.

The businesses featured in the series are:

The Hat Shop, a retro-style custom hat store located at 120 Thompson St. filled with locally-made pieces for men and women.

Thompson Alchemists Pharmacy, which sells a variety of Eastern European skin, hair and beauty products located at 132 Thompson St. (Oh, and the pharmacy holds free concerts and gives discounts to local artists.)

Archerie NYC, a women dress shop located at 98 Thompson St.

More businesses in other landmarked areas like Greenwich Village, NoHo and the East Village will soon be added to the series.