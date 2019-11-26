Thefts reported at Upper West Side Rite Aid, subway station and sidewalk: Cops

BY CHRISS WILLIAMS

20 Precinct

Perfumed Prowlers

Two men are wanted for grand larceny after a theft at the Rite Aid at 210 Amsterdam Ave. Store camera footage shows two men breaking the locked windowpanes of the store’s cologne section at about 12:10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. The men fled with $1,017 of merchandise police said. No arrests have been made.

Theft Below, Charge Above.

A 77-year-old-woman on a southbound 1 train reported her wallet stolen.

On Monday Nov. 11 at about 8:35 a.m. the victim reported feeling someone reach into her bag and take her wallet. The thief exited at the 66th and Broadway station as the doors of the train closed and the victim continued to a meeting downtown. According to the fraud department of the woman’s credit card company, the wallet thief went on a shopping spree at Gap, Forever 21 and Footlocker before lunching at Melissa’s Deli and Café 1133. The investigation on the stolen wallet is still ongoing, police said.

Uber Bikes

An Uber Eats delivery man’s bike was stolen in front of Spice at 435 Amsterdam Ave.

The 30-year-old Queens resident parked his electric bike outside the restaurant on Sunday, Nov. 17 at about 9:28 p.m. He returned less than a minute later to find his bike and phone missing. According to police, a witness saw the bike taken by an unknown man that peddled southbound on Amsterdam Ave.

Social Scam

An 86-year-old woman reported to police that she was a victim of week-long phone scam.

According to police, on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at approximately 10 a.m., the victim received a phone call from a female caller purporting to be a representative from the Social Security Administration. The caller informed the elderly woman that her social security number was associated in a string of fraudulent activities and unless she cooperated there would be a warrant issued for her arrest. Over the course of the week the caller instructed the Upper Westside resident to withdraw various cash amounts and use Fed Ex to send them to 3 addresses in California. By Saturday, Nov. 16 the woman had sent over $39,000. The case remains open as police investigate.