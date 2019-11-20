Turkey Drive at LES school raising funds to feed those in need for Thanksgiving

BY GABE HERMAN | The Lower East Side school P.S. 140 Nathan Straus is holding its annual fundraiser to feed families at the school during Thanksgiving time.

The Turkey Drive is being done through the school’s PTA, with an online donation page organized by PTA President William Bray. So far, the campaign has raised over $2,700, nearing its goal of $3,300. The page can be found at gofundme.com/f/ps140turkeydrive.

“As Thanksgiving approaches we are hoping to once again help our families in need with your support,” Bray wrote on the donation page. “Last November, as our last donation rolled in, I looked up at my wife and started to cry. I was truly touched by the outpouring of support for our families and school. I knew what we had accomplished together, as a community, was going to warm many hearts and feed many people within our circle.”

Last year’s campaign was able to feed 100 families at the school, which is at 123 Ridge St. Local business owners further donated canned goods and other dishes to provide full Thanksgiving meals.

“This year, with your support, we hope to double those numbers and feed 200 families,” Bray wrote, “not only feeding the families of our school, but also the families in our surrounding neighborhood who are in need, most especially during the holiday season.”