There’s the beef: Annual Police Dinner in Greenwich Village returning with fun and charity

From the 2014 fundraising dinner. (File photo by Tequila Minsky)

BY GABE HERMAN | The holiday season in Greenwich Village will once again include the Annual Police Roast Beef Dinner, the fundraiser where Sixth Precinct officers cook and serve meals to those in attendance.

The charming neighborhood event, which goes back more than 20 years, will be on Monday, Dec. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. It will be at Our Lady of Pompeii Senior Center, Father Demo Hall, at 25 Carmine St.

Admission is $13 at the door, with all proceeds going to Greenwich House/Our Lady of Pompeii Senior Center Fund. All of the food is donated by local merchants and the Sixth Precinct Community Council, and there will be a vegetarian option and takeout available.

Carolers entertaining at the 2017 event. (File photo by Tequila Minsky)

And as usual, there will be Christmas caroling and light entertainment at the party. For more information, call 212-989-3620.

  1. Laura Marceca November 25, 2019 - 5:32 pm

    Always a great event!! Looking forward! Thank you for supporting our senior center!

    Reply

