The Drama Book Shop to reopen in Times Square

The Drama Book Shop, which Lin-Manuel Miranda has called the “heart and soul” of the New York theater community, will reopen in March at 266 West 39th St., right near Times Square.

In January, the store had to close the doors of its long-time theater district home on 40th Street, but the nearly 100-year-old business was given a second act after Miranda and friends purchased the store after hearing about its possible permanent closure. The director of “Hamilton” Thomas Kail, lead producer Jeffrey Seller and President of the Nederlander Organization James L. Nederlander also own now have a stake in the business.

The store specializes in printing things from plays, screenplays, librettos to work on theater craft, music, dramatic techniques, biographies theater and films icons.

Julie Menin, then Commissioner of The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, helped the”Hamilton” crew find a new home for the store, according to a press release.

“It’s been an oasis in midtown for a century of storytellers and theater fans alike — a safe space to gather, to learn, and to find great books and music,” said Miranda, who wrote drafts of ‘In the Heights’ in the store.

The Drama Book Shop’s new look is being overseen by creative director David Korins. The interior will be inspired by 20th century European cafés in honor of their role in the exchange of creative ideas. More details about the book store’s specific opening date will be announced soon, said

“To the next generation of dramatists, actors, directors, composers, choreographers, designers, and theater enthusiasts: the stage is set…come in. Discover. Enjoy,” said Miranda.