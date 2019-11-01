That ain’t right: Theft inside East Village church

BY GABE HERMAN | A man burglarized an East Village church this week, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 11:20 a.m. Inside the St. Nicholas of Myra Orthodox Church, at 288 E. 10 St. Officials said that a man entered a restricted area through an unlocked door.

Once inside, he went into a kitchen area, where he allegedly took $47 from a wallet before leaving.

The alleged thief was confronted by a man, who took a photo of him as he was fleeing the scene. Police also released surveillance video of the man.

Anyone with information about the incident in the 9th Precinct is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.