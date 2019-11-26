Subway wallet thief and Hudson Yards assault in Chelsea blotter

Theft and assault at 7-Eleven

A case of shoplifting at a 7-Eleven led to an altercation with a store employee, according to police. On Oct. 28, around 12:10 p.m., a man entered the 7-Eleven at 194 Seventh Ave., and allegedly shoplifted a can of beer. When he was stopped by a store employee, the man allegedly pushed and struck the employee, then fled the location, officials said.

Serial subway wallet thief

A man is wanted by police in connection to two separate incidents of allegedly stealing wallets in the subway and then making unauthorized charges on stolen cards, police said. The first incident was on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the 14th Street/Seventh Avenue subway station. Around 9 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was riding a downtown 2 train, when she discovered that her wallet had been taken from her bag, according to officials. An investigation found that a man was allegedly seen on surveillance making $53 worth of purchases at a local deli. The second incident was on Nov. 11, around 8:25 a.m., when a 77-year-old woman on a downtown 1 train, realized at the 66th Street/Broadway station that her wallet wasn’t in her bag. An investigation found the man allegedly seen on surveillance using the victim’s credit card at a deli at 62 W. 62nd St.

Hudson Yards assault

A homeless man was arrested after an assault at Hudson Yards, according to police. On Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m., a security guard at the UNIQLO, at 500 W. 33 St., saw a man whom he recognized as a suspect from a past incident, officials said. The guard approached the man, who then allegedly struck the guard several times with a closed fist, causing substantial pain to his head and face. The victim refused medical attention at the scene. Mathew Hyatt, 46, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Trying to lift candy from Gristedes

A man was arrested after trying to steal a bunch of candy from a Gristedes at 307 W. 26 St., according to police. On Sunday, Nov. 24, around 6:15 p.m., a loss prevention officer at the supermarket said he saw a man take several items from a store shelf, then hide them under his jacket. Items included several Hershey bars, Mr. Goodbars, and other candy totaling $63 in value. The would-be thief then allegedly tried to leave the store, but was apprehended by the store employee at an exit, and all of the candy was recovered. An ensuing search of the man found him allegedly in possession of three crack pipes containing residue, police said. Robert McCoy, 56, was arrested for petit larceny.

— Gabe Herman