Stabbing and subway groping among Chelsea blotter items

Midtown South Precinct

Man stabbed after argument

Two men assaulted another man following an argument in front of 235 W. 42 St., police said. The incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 25, around 10:30 p.m. During the assault, one of the men allegedly stabbed the victim, a 30-year-old man, in his right arm and torso. The two men then fled on foot west on West 42 Street. The victim suffered a collapsed lung and a lacerated bicep. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The first man is described by police as Hispanic, 18 to 22 years old, and last seen wearing a black sweater, blue jeans, red sneakers, and with a black backpack. The second man is described as Hispanic, 18 to 22 years old, with a beard and his hair in a ponytail, and last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweater with the words “pink panther” on the front, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Forcible touching at 42nd Street subway

A woman was groped in the subway on Sunday, Sept. 22, according to police. Around 7:10 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was walking up the stairs inside the subway station at 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, when a man allegedly touched her backside. The man fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Man mugged on way to PATH train

Three women allegedly attacked and robbed a man in front of 111 W. 32 St., according to police. On Saturday, Oct. 19, around 5:30 a.m., a 41-year-old man was walking toward the New Jersey PATH train, when three women allegedly pushed him to the ground. Officials say that they then struck the man several times with a blunt object and took his wallet and cell phone. Police said that the women then fled the location with the stolen property. The victim continued to New Jersey, where he was treated at a hospital for multiple bruises and cuts to his head, arms and legs.

13th Precinct

Convenience store robbery on Fifth Avenue

A convenience store was robbed at 251 Fifth Ave., on Thursday, Sept. 26, according to officials. Around 7:45 a.m., a man entered the store, approached an employee and allegedly demanded cash. Police say that he then threatened the employee and took $45 worth of lotto tickets, along with a cell phone and keys. He then fled in an unknown direction. The man wanted for robbery is described by police as black, about 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He had a medium build and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt underneath a black sweater, black shorts, black boots, a black hat, black sunglasses and was carrying a gray bookbag.

-Gabe Herman