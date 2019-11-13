Shop Bleecker event returns with deals at Village stores

BY GABE HERMAN | Shop Bleecker, the month-long event in Greenwich Village that gives shoppers deals at dozens of stores, is underway throughout November for its third year.

The event is run by the Greenwich Village Chelsea Chamber of Commerce (GVCCC), and seeks to reinvigorate the area after Bleecker Street has faced retail struggles in recent years.

This year’s event celebrates the over two dozen new businesses that have recently opened in the area, according to GVCCC. Nov. 23 will be Shop Bleecker Day, when the 10 blocks west of Sixth Avenue will become a big “cocktail party,” including businesses offering drinks and bites to eat along the route.

Forty businesses along Bleecker are participating in this year’s Shop Bleecker, providing deals and discounts. Customers can also enter a raffle for prizes. Last year’s raffle included prizes with a total value near $14,000.

“We have so much to celebrate,” said Maria Diaz, executive director of GVCCC. “Three years ago, Senator Brad Hoylman released his ‘Bleaker on Bleecker: A Snapshot of High-Rent Blight’ report. Since then over two-dozen stores have either arrived or have expanded on the street.”

Diaz said that Bleecker Street has been helped by Brookfield Properties acquiring several storefronts last year.

“We are especially delighted to see all the movement brought on by Brookfield and hope to see all our new stores thriving,” Diaz said. “To revel in this, we have brought in nearly 50 stores (and counting) on the street to work collaboratively to showcase what Bleecker Street has to offer.

“The businesses are very appreciative of all the added exposure we have been able to provide to them in years past,” Diaz added, “and love that they get to collaborate with their neighboring businesses, building a stronger sense of community and improve the street. From west to east, Bleecker Street will be the destination for fashionistas, foodies and night owls.”

Brookfield is one of the major sponsors of this year’s event, along with NYU, Google, Council Speaker Corey Johnson’s office, and Lyft, which is offering discounted rides for people coming to the street during the month.

Inna Zelikson, co-owner of Inaya jewelry shop at West 10th Street, said that Shop Bleecker helps shops and business in the broader area. Inaya is participating in Shop Bleecker, offering 20 percent off select items during the month, and 25 percent off all items on Nov. 23.

“Shop Bleecker is a unique opportunity for local stores to promote themselves, not just as individual stores, but as a community,” said Zelikson. “When people come to Bleecker to take advantage of a deal during the Shop Bleecker event, they are more likely to visit other shops as well. All the businesses are cross-promoting and telling shoppers about the raffle and giving them maps of other shops. We are happy that the shoppers will take advantage of this neighborhood initiative and bring more business to Bleecker street.”

More information on Shop Bleecker can be found at shopbleecker.nyc/deals.