Scenes from Veterans Day Parade: Local vets, marching band and protesters

November 13, 2019

At the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. (Photos by Tequila Minsky)

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | Participants in this year’s Veterans Day Parade included Al DiRaffaele, who has been a Charleston Street resident (Hudson Square/West Soho) for 34 years. This Bensonhurst-raised Brooklynite served in Vietnam in 1966 & 1967. He waited on the corner of 24th Street to join Vietnam Vets as they walked the parade route.

Local veteran Al DiRaffaele at the parade.

A marching band from Ohio’s Seneca East High School was also at the parade.

Protesters at the parade included people from Gays Against Guns/Sing Out, Louise!

There were other protests too, including several mentions of President Trump’s infamous bone spurs.

 

