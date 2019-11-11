Runners in their underwear took to the streets for a good cause

BY GABE HERMAN | If you happened to see groups of half-naked people running through the streets of Lower Manhattan this past Saturday afternoon, there was no cause for alarm. It was the 2019 Undie Run, presented by the charity Movember and the men’s underwear company Saxx.

Hundreds of men and women participated in the 2km run, which started at Paragon Sports, at 867 Broadway. The route ended at The VNYL, at 100 Third Ave., which hosted an after-party for the scantily clad runners who endured the chilly November weather.

Each runner bought a ticket to participate, with proceeds going toward Movember’s fights against prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health issues.