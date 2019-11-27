Posh Pop Bakeshop on Bleecker is gluten-free but doesn’t sacrifice taste

BY GABE HERMAN | In recent months, walks along Bleecker Street may often include sudden whiffs of delicious baked goods between MacDougal Street and Sixth Avenue. They’re emanating from Posh Pop Bakeshop, one of the newer Bleecker tenants, which offers tasty gluten-free desserts of all kinds.

The bakery opened at 192 Bleecker St. in March, having moved from its previous location in Haddonfield, New Jersey. The shop sends out warm air full of irresistible bakery smells onto unsuspecting passersby, and the window displays of large cookies lined up in rows add to the allure.

There are pumpkin pie cookies, Nutella-stuffed red velvet cookies, dulce de leche snicker doodle cookies, double chocolate s’mores peanut butter cookies, and of course the classic chocolate chip cookie. The cookies are oversized, probably equaling three or four normal cookies, and cost $6 each.

The shop also includes plenty of pies, cakes, smaller cookies sold in packs, and espresso drinks. And the gluten-free element doesn’t detract from the flavors at all.

The shop is popular with Yelp reviewers, averaging four-and-a-half stars out of five. One reviewer wrote, “To be able to have such a delicious GLUTEN FREE slice of triple chocolate cake definitely makes my day. Very friendly staff, clean fresh environment, and overall just a great addition to Greenwich Village.”

Another person wrote, “This place has so many options! They are all gluten-free and then some are dairy-free as well. Everything I’ve tried (apple cider doughnut, lemon bar, and magic bar) has been insanely good. Highly recommend!”

The shop is open every day, from morning until the late evening. More information can be found at poshpopbakeshop.com.